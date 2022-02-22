Main Content

Andrew Whitworth Reveals Why He Missed Meeting Prince Harry After The Super Bowl - Exclusive

CLIP02/21/22
Los Angeles Rams star Andrew Whitworth is opening up just one week after his incredible Super Bowl win. Andrew and his wife Melissa spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Jason Kennedy about Andrew's life off the field as a family man with four kids, what it's like to be a Super Bowl winner and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and more! Plus, he reveals why he missed out on meeting Prince Harry after the Super Bowl in the Rams' locker room, much to his wife's disappointment. Check out Access Hollywood tonight and tomorrow for more with Andrew and Melissa.

Tags: andrew whitworth, melissa whitworth, NFL, athletes, sports, NFL, Prince Harry, LA Rams, Rams, Los Angeles Rams, super bowl
