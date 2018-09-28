Andrew Lincoln's 'Walking Dead' Exit Dinner Ended Up With Him Being Thrown Into A Swimming Pool!

Also available on the NBC app

Rick Grimes has left the building! Andrew Lincoln is exiting "The Walking Dead" this season, and at the show's Season 9 premiere, he reveals – or jokes (?) – with Access about what happened at the end of his goodbye dinner with the cast and crew. And, Andrew shares more about his decision to leave the hit AMC show. Plus, watch Andrew's sweet reaction to see Jon Bernthal's (Shane) Instagram post from back in June! "TWD" returns Oct. 7 at 9/8c on AMC.

Appearing: