Andrew Garfield is down to be in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The “Mainstream” actor spoke with Access Hollywood about the rumors that he might be coming to the film saying that he thinks it’s a cool idea but he hasn’t been asked to return. “To be frank, I think it’s a really cool idea as a fan, just as a pure fan, yeah it’s a really cool idea. But, as I’ve said previously it’s not something that I… God I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. But, no it’s not something that I’ve been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never. But in the meantime, no,” he said. “Mainstream” is out on May 7, 2021.

