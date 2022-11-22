Main Content

Andrew Garfield & Phoebe Dynevor Spark Romance Rumors Following GQ Awards (Report)

Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are sparking romance rumors! The duo both attended GQ's Men Of The Year Awards in London on Nov. 16 and reportedly had an instant connection. "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction … After leaving together, they've since met up and are acting like a proper couple," a source told The Sun. Andrew, who was honored on Wednesday night, appeared to be sitting near the "Bridgerton" actress during dinner in photos from the event.

Tags: Andrew Garfield, Phoebe Dynevor, dating, romance, rumors
