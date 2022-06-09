Andrew Garfield is gushing over his "Spiderman: No Way Home" costar and fellow Time 100 honoree Zendaya. "She is kind of incomparable in terms of lightly she holds everything she does and how deep and how much gravitas she has as a person and as an artist," he told Access Hollywood. "She is one of those very, very formidably powerful people and yet she wears it so lightly." The 38-year-old actor revealed what he has been up to during his break from acting. Plus, the "TickTick…Boom" star opened up about what an honor it is to be featured in the Time 100 list.

