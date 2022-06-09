Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Andrew Garfield Gushes Over Zendaya At Time 100 Gala: 'She Is Kind Of Incomparable'

CLIP06/08/22

Andrew Garfield is gushing over his "Spiderman: No Way Home" costar and fellow Time 100 honoree Zendaya. "She is kind of incomparable in terms of lightly she holds everything she does and how deep and how much gravitas she has as a person and as an artist," he told Access Hollywood. "She is one of those very, very formidably powerful people and yet she wears it so lightly." The 38-year-old actor revealed what he has been up to during his break from acting. Plus, the "TickTick…Boom" star opened up about what an honor it is to be featured in the Time 100 list.

NRS2022 E0 4 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:
Go to show page
Tags: Andrew Garfield, zendaya, time 100 gala, spiderman no way home, acting, retiring
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.