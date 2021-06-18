Also available on the nbc app

Former NFL player and girl dad Andrew East opened up to Access Hollywood about fatherhood and how he and his wife, Shawn Johnson, are preparing for having two kids under two once their son arrives in July. He also revealed that he is considering putting his one-year-old daughter, Drew, into gymnastics because she is “incredibly active.” And he talked about the inspiration behind his latest viral video where Shawn made him feel like he was pregnant.

