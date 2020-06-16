Main Content

Andrea Bocelli's 22-Year-Old Son Matteo Is Following In His Footsteps

CLIP06/15/20

Twenty-two-year-old Matteo Bocelli is the son of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli, and singing talent definitely runs in his family! Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to the budding vocalist about his mom discovering his talent, singing with his dad and taking on Elton John's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" for the album "Disney Goes Classical," which is available now.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Jennifer Hudson, Jennifer, hudson, Aretha Franklin, aretha, respect, BET Awards, bet, bet awards red carpet, red carpet
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.