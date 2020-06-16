Twenty-two-year-old Matteo Bocelli is the son of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli, and singing talent definitely runs in his family! Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to the budding vocalist about his mom discovering his talent, singing with his dad and taking on Elton John's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" for the album "Disney Goes Classical," which is available now.

