Andra Day is known for her soulful sound in her inspiring hit "Rise Up," and all proceeds for her new single, "Make Your Troubles Go Away," will go to COVID-19 relief. The Grammy-nominated songstress talked to Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the message behind her latest song and its importance in our current moment. "I always say that having a desire for change and being committed to change are two different things," she said. "You have to be willing to put your money and your vote and your action where your heart is." Andra will perform on Lifetime Presents Variety's Power Of Women: Frontline Heroes on Lifetime and Facebook on June 25 at 10 p.m.

