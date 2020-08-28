Also available on the nbc app

Andi Dorfman is looking back on her dramatic stint of "The Bachelorette" and pointing out that her ex Nick Viall has changed quite a bit from the time he snagged her first impression rose. "I liked Nick a lot the very [first night] — like he was well-deserving of that first-impression rose. You have to understand, Nick was not the Nick [he is ] now. Like, he was dorky, he was like, a salesforce guy, he did not know how hot he was," she said on the "Almost Famous" podcast.

Appearing: