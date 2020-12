Also available on the nbc app

Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt Morgan has been crowned the cutest baby alive in 2020 by People magazine. The 53-year-old welcomed his bundle of joy in April and has shared all his adorable moments with his now 6-month-old son. The CNN anchor’s best friend Andy Cohen’s son Benjamin Allen was People’s cutest baby alive in 2019 and it’s safe to say the duo will be inseparable as they grow up together.

Appearing: