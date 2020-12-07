Also available on the nbc app

Andy Cohen’s 22-month-old son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper had a sweet singalong. The 52-year-old Bravo star shared the adorable video of the CNN anchor and his kiddo clapping and singing on his Instagram. Anderson and Andy both love being dads. The 53-year-old journalist welcomed his bundle of joy, Wyatt Morgan, in April. On ‘SiriusXM Radio Andy’, the ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ host and Anderson shared their sons had their first hug and have been spending a lot of quality time together.

