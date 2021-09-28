Anderson Cooper is getting real about how much money he plans to leave his son, Wyatt. The 54-year-old news anchor and son of the late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt revealed on Saturday's episode of "Morning Meeting" podcast that he won't leave his son an inheritance. "I don't believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I don't know what I'll have, I'm not that interested in money," he said. "I'll go with what my parents said which is, college will be paid for then you got to get on it." The CNN anchor welcomed his son via surrogate in April 2020 with his ex, Benjamin Maisani.

NR S2021 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight