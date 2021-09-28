Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Anderson Cooper Reveals He Isn't Leaving His Son Wyatt An Inheritance: 'College Will Be Paid For'

CLIP09/27/21

Anderson Cooper is getting real about how much money he plans to leave his son, Wyatt. The 54-year-old news anchor and son of the late heiress Gloria Vanderbilt revealed on Saturday's episode of "Morning Meeting" podcast that he won't leave his son an inheritance. "I don't believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I don't know what I'll have, I'm not that interested in money," he said. "I'll go with what my parents said which is, college will be paid for then you got to get on it." The CNN anchor welcomed his son via surrogate in April 2020 with his ex, Benjamin Maisani.

NRS2021 E0 2 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Anderson Cooper, wyatt cooper, Gloria Vanderbilt, Inheritance, anderson cooper son
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.