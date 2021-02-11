Also available on the nbc app

Co-parenting life is good for Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani! The news anchor and his former partner are busy raising 9-month-old son Wyatt Morgan, who they welcomed via surrogate last April. When Anderson stopped by "Ellen" this week, he revealed he and Benjamin, despite no longer being romantically involved, have been living under one roof as they share dad duties. “We actually still live in the same house, because we get along really well. It's weird, but it works out,” he said. Anderson added, “[Benjamin] wasn't really sure that he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then, he came around on the idea, and now, he is such a great parent.”

