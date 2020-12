Also available on the nbc app

Anderson Cooper just can't get enough of baby Wyatt! The new dad shared a pair of new photos of his 10-week-old son, the first snaps since he announced the little one's birth back in April. "Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk and being read to. Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!" he captioned the pictures.

