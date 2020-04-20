Judge In Lori Loughlin Case Says Investigator Misconduct Claims Are 'Serious & Disturbing'
CLIP 04/21/20
Anderson Cooper gave himself an awkward bald spot! The CNN host revealed Thursday during a segment that he attempted to give himself a haircut during the coronavirus quarantine, and the results show that Cooper is definitely not a hairstylist. "Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot," the host explained, giggling, "I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5."