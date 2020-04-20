Also available on the NBC app

Anderson Cooper gave himself an awkward bald spot! The CNN host revealed Thursday during a segment that he attempted to give himself a haircut during the coronavirus quarantine, and the results show that Cooper is definitely not a hairstylist. "Last night I took a razor and buzzed my head and I gave myself a giant bald spot," the host explained, giggling, "I thought it was a 7 and it was a 5."

