Fatherhood looks pretty great on Anderson Cooper! The CNN host gave fans an adorable update on life with his infant son, Wyatt, on Friday, sharing a swoon-worthy selfie of him and his baby boy showing off ear-to-ear grins! Anderson revealed that he apparently has a budding bookworm on his hands, hinting little Wyatt is already taking after his famous dad's love of words. Followers flocked to the comment section with support and positivity for the cute father-son duo, with some also noting Wyatt's resemblance to his iconic late grandmother, Gloria Vanderbilt.

