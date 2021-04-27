Also available on the nbc app

Happy birthday, Wyatt Cooper! Anderson Cooper's infant son turned one year old on April 27, and the newscaster took to Instagram to celebrate the special milestone. He shared a photo of the blue-eyed cutie grinning as he held on to a big red balloon, and another of him lounging in a baby blue onesie. Anderson captioned the pics, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible."

