Anderson Cooper Celebrates Son Wyatt Turning 1 With New Photos: 'I Love Him'

Happy birthday, Wyatt Cooper! Anderson Cooper's infant son turned one year old on April 27, and the newscaster took to Instagram to celebrate the special milestone. He shared a photo of the blue-eyed cutie grinning as he held on to a big red balloon, and another of him lounging in a baby blue onesie. Anderson captioned the pics, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible."

