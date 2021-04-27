Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' From Amber Heard Trial With 'His Good Name'
CLIP 05/20/22
Main Content
Happy birthday, Wyatt Cooper! Anderson Cooper's infant son turned one year old on April 27, and the newscaster took to Instagram to celebrate the special milestone. He shared a photo of the blue-eyed cutie grinning as he held on to a big red balloon, and another of him lounging in a baby blue onesie. Anderson captioned the pics, "Today is Wyatt's first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible."