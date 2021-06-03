Also available on the nbc app

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen just keep smashing all the friendship goals! The longtime pals celebrated two special milestones together this week, enjoying a surprise party for their respective birthdays. Andy turned 53 on June 2 and Anderson turned 54 on June 3, and their famous squad including Sarah Jessica Parker threw them a festive soiree for the occasion. Andy gave Instagram followers a peek at the A-list get-together, posting a video of him and Anderson blowing out candles on matching cakes from Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as SJP, her husband Matthew Broderick, and other guests cheered them on.

