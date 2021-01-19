Katy Perry, Demi Lovato & More Stars Give Stunning Performances At Biden's 'Celebrating America' Concert
Ana de Armas has a whole new hairstyle! The “Knives Out” star was in a video on her pal Claudia Muma’s YouTube channel, where she rocked a short bob hairstyle with bangs, which was a dramatic departure from her typical shoulder-length hair. The new look comes after the new broke that the 32-year-old and Ben Affleck had broken up after nearly a year of dating, sources tell Access Hollywood.