Ana de Armas Seems To Address Speculation That She’s Back Together With Ben Affleck 2 Months After Split

CLIP03/22/21
Are Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck back on? Not so fast! After the "Knives Out" actress sparked speculation of a reconciliation with Ben, she set the record straight. At first, the 32-year-old raised eyebrows when she posted a selfie of herself rocking a half-heart necklace, which Ben was spotted wearing the other half back when they were in a relationship. Some fans thought the two were giving their relationship another try because of the selfie, but she seemingly denied the speculation.

Clips

