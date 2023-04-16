Live from New York, it's Ana de Armas! The actress made her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live" - and it's safe to say that she totally crushed it. During her opening monologue, the actress revealed that she learned English by watching "Friends," sharing, "Who would've thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean, look at me now. Could I be any better at English?"

