Ana de Armas' relationship with Ben Affleck has now come to an end, but she spoke fondly about the Oscar winner just weeks before the news of their split. In a newly published interview conducted prior to the breakup, the "Knives Out" star dished to The Sunday Times Style about the actor's love for the fashion from her hometown of Havana, Cuba. While chatting about the brand Clandestina and their popular slogan T-shirts, she revealed, "Ben has become obsessed with them. Every time we go, he buys the whole store." The pair was first linked in March 2020 after sparking a romance on the set of "Deep Water." Earlier this month, Access Hollywood confirmed that they called it quits following nearly a year of dating.

