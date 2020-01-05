Ana De Armas Jokes She's 'A Little Upset' Over Co-Star Chris Evans' Viral 'Knives Out' Sweater

Also available on the NBC app

Ana de Armas is all sparkles at the 2020 Golden Globes! The actress caught up with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans at the award ceremony, where she dished about her upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde." Ana also weighed in on co-star Chris Evans' viral sweater moment in "Knives Out" and admitted that she's "a little upset" about all the recognition he has received. "I wear so many sweaters in the movie, too," she said. "Nobody paid attention to those."

