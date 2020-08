Also available on the NBC app

Ana De Armas is showering Ben Affleck with all of the love on his birthday! The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share with her millions of followers a sweet black-and-white selfie of the two grinning from ear-to-ear. The actress also gifted Ben a new custom built BMW motorcycle for his birthday. The two were spotted riding the new bike together in Pacific Palisades, California.

Appearing: