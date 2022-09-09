Ana de Armas believes she had divine guidance while channeling Marilyn Monroe for her new film "Blonde." The lead actress recalled feeling the presence of the late Hollywood icon on set while promoting the movie at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. "I think she was happy. She would also throw things off the wall sometimes and get mad if she didn't like something. Maybe this sounds very mystical, but it is true. We all felt it," she told the press, according to Reuters.

