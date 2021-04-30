Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer is getting real about life after having her baby. The comedian was on SiriusXM’s “Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart” where she admitted that since she and her husband welcomed their baby boy Gene in May 2019, their sex life has taken a bit of a backburner. “Okay, truly, we probably have sex every seven to 10 days. And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days,” she said.

