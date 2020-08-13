Also available on the NBC app

Amy Schumer is a proud mother of one and says she's going to stay that way – at least for now. The comedy superstar reveals on "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist," airing Aug. 16 on NBC, that after a challenging IVF process to hopefully give 15-month-old son Gene a sibling, she's realized that going through another pregnancy just isn't an option. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again. We thought about a surrogate. but I think we're going to hold off for right now," Amy said.

