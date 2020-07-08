Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer has her hands full with little Gene! The proud mom, who documented her pregnancy and her son's birth in the three-part docuseries "Expecting Amy," told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that her 14 month old is on the move – and has been for months! " I get all of my steps in just chasing him, because he's been walking since he was 10 months old," she said. Amy also discussed the physically and emotionally "tough" experience of going through IVF to get Gene a sibling – a process she and husband Chris Fischer have since paused amid the pandemic. Plus, the funnywoman discussed her partnership with Tampax and the importance of educating people about their periods. "Expecting Amy" begins streaming on HBO Max on July 9.

