Amy Schumer is on the road to recovery. The comedian revealed in a candid Instagram video over the weekend that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to long-term endometriosis. Amy, 40, shared a post-surgery update from her hospital bed, telling followers the extent of her condition and that she was already feeling a sense of relief.

