Amy Schumer Reveals 3-Year-Old Son Gene Was Hospitalized With RSV Days Before 'SNL'

Amy Schumer's 3-year-old son Gene is on the mend after battling RSV. The 41-year-old comedian shared to her Instagram just a few hours after she hosted "Saturday Night Live," about the crazy week she had juggling mom life and work life. "This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV...I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive," she wrote.

