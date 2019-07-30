Amy Schumer Proud Of Her 'Warm Soft Post-Baby Bod' In Black Swimsuit

Hilary Duff To Star In 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series For Disney+
CLIP 08/23/19
Amy Schumer is embracing her body after baby! The new mama and her hubby Chris Fischer recently had some fun in the sun with their 2-month-old baby boy. Amy posted pics of the sweet family, including one of herself strutting her stuff in a black one-piece swimsuit. The photo prompted many fans to compliment Amy on her body, to which the star replied, "I am loving my warm soft post-baby body. Grateful to be feeling so strong again!"