Amy Schumer loves a good prank! The 38-year-old comedian recently revealed the hilarious story about the time she got her legal team involved when her personal trainer's workouts were just a bit too hard. "AJ (fisher), our workouts were so hard that I threatened you near constantly," Amy told the celebrity trainer during her "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast. "Lawsuits, there was an official cease and desist letter," AJ quickly quipped back. But Amy had no issue owning her silly prank!

