Oprah started off the new decade with her health-focused tour Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus, presented by WW and recently sat down for a candid conversation with comedian Amy Schumer. The two had a hilarious and eye-opening conversation about Amy’s journey through a difficult pregnancy, and her hopes for growing her family with her husband, Chris Fischer. You can catch Oprah’s full interview with Amy Schumer on Wednesday, January 22 (8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT) as part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Series on Oprah’s Facebook channel, and the WW Now Facebook Channel.

