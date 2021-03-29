Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer rocked a red carpet ready look as she got vaccinated against Covid-19! The comedian took to Instagram to share a video where she rocks a sparkly dress and entertaining a crowd as she got vaccinated – and some of her jokes were definitely NSFW! But why did the 39-year-old choose to rock the sparkly dress? It was all about raising awareness for a charity which she explained in the caption writing in part, “feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too. #downtogown if you want to join me and support @pencils4kids take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite or nicest dress. Use #downtogown Nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing.”

