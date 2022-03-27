Main Content

Amy Schumer Jokes She 'Woke Up Like This' As She Rocks Oscar De La Renta Dress For The Oscars

Amy Schumer teased that she 'woke up like this' to host the 2022 Oscars, alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. On the red carpet, the actress and comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall about her look, a navy blue Oscar de la Renta dress with a plunging neckline and a sparkly bow detail covering her midriff. Amy also shared that her Beyoncé mood was the "Sorry" music video, and she gave a small spoiler of Beyoncé's performance.

