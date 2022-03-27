Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer teased that she 'woke up like this' to host the 2022 Oscars, alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. On the red carpet, the actress and comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall about her look, a navy blue Oscar de la Renta dress with a plunging neckline and a sparkly bow detail covering her midriff. Amy also shared that her Beyoncé mood was the "Sorry" music video, and she gave a small spoiler of Beyoncé's performance.

