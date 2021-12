Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer is opening about her Lyme disease diagnosis. The comedian took to Instagram to reveal that she was diagnosed with the disease over the summer. "Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline, I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it?" she wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself.

