Amy Schumer is celebrating turning 40 with a questionable birthday cake from her hubby! The comedian took to Instagram to share a video of herself being serenaded with "Happy Birthday" by her friends, family and 2-year-old son Gene David. Everything was set to be a perfect birthday cake moment, until Chris Fischer presented his wife with a cheeky chocolate cake featuring the message, "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it."

