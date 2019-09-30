Also available on the nbc app

Amy Schumer is in "no rush" to get rid of her pregnancy weight. Days after fellow mom Jessica Simspson revealed her 100-pound weight loss following baby no. 3, the "I Feel Pretty" star joked about her postpartum body in comparison after welcoming son Gene. "Ok Simpson! Well I've lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker," she wrote. Without taking any offense to the comedian's post, Jessica responded in the comments with the most epic zinger. "You're hot," she replied. "Size only matters when it comes to men." Ha!

Appearing: