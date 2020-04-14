Main Content

Amy Schumer Changed Son's Name After Realizing It Sounded Like 'Genital'

CLIP04/14/20
Better late than never? Amy Schumer changed her son's name after picking up on its unintentionally racy reference! The comedienne revealed on her "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast that she and husband Chris Fischer honestly had no idea that the moniker they'd chosen for their baby boy sounded like anything other than what they'd intended. Gene Attell Fischer was born last May and fans pointed out from the very beginning that the first and middle names, when said quickly, sounded like…yup, genital – a memo Amy and Chris apparently didn't get until later!

Appearing:
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Clips

