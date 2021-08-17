Also available on the nbc app

Amy Roloff's wedding is getting closer but one special person could be missing from the big day, her dad. On Tuesday, the "Little People, Big World" star revealed on her Instagram story that her father might not be able to attend her wedding to Chris Marek because of health issues. "My dad. He's 92. He's been in the hospital for the last two weeks. Not sure if he'll make it to our wedding. I'm glad he's now getting better/stronger. But God knows and so I keep giving it up to him," she wrote. Amy didn't specify what health problems her dad was going through. She met her fiancé, Chris, at a singles mixer in 2016. The pair got engaged in 2019.

