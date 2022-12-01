It seems to be just another day at the office for "Good Morning America's" Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes amid their swirling romance rumors. On Thursday, just one day after photos surfaced of what the DailyMail says is the co-hosts holding hands in a car and cuddling at a bar during vacation in upstate New York, they went back on air for "GMA3," but did not address their current love status. Amy and T.J. are both married, but reportedly separated from each of their spouses at the moment.

