Amy Duggar Welcomes First Child With Husband Dillon King: 'He's Absolute Perfection'

Also available on the NBC app

The Duggar family has welcomed its newest member! Amy Duggar King gave birth to her first child, son Daxton Ryan, with husband Dillon King. The couple confirmed the news to People and Amy later shared excitement for parenthood, calling Daxton "absolute perfection" in a gushing Instagram post. The baby boy arrived via C-section on Oct. 9, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 20 inches, according to the mag. Both the new mom and her bundle of joy are said to be "great and healthy" after a "smooth and easy delivery."

Appearing: