Amy Duggar King Opens Up About Surviving Past Domestic Abuse: 'Enough Is Enough'

CLIP10/06/21
Amy Duggar King is detailing her past experiences with abusive relationships for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The former reality star shared a photo of herself with the word "enough" written on her hand on Instagram alongside a caption that detailed two abusive relationships she says she was in prior to meeting her husband. "Hoping my story and what I've witnessed will help someone reading this. I've just gotten a taste of what abuse can look like," she captioned the post in part.

Tags: amy duggar king, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, amy duggar, duggar family
