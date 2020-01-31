Amy Duggar Bares Post-Baby Belly In Inspiring Post: 'My Body Is Not Magazine Perfect, But This Is Me'

Also available on the NBC app

Amy Duggar King is loving her postpartum body just the way it is. The famous cousin of the "Counting On" fam snapped a series of confident selfies three months after giving birth to a baby boy named Daxton. She posed in a bra and a pair of black jeans – and added an empowering message about self-love. "My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me. When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing! To all the mama's out there struggling to [accept] their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that!" she wrote in part.

