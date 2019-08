Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the premiere of her Dec. 25-due film "Vice," Golden Globe double nominee (for "Vice" and HBO's "Sharp Objects") Amy Adams tells Access about what she did to prepare to play Lynne Cheney in the new film. Plus, how much did she enjoy teaming up with her "American Hustle" co-star, Christian Bale, again (he plays Dick Cheney)? And, any chance there could be a second season of "Sharp Objects"?

