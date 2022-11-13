Fifteen years after "Enchanted," Amy Adams is transforming into Giselle again for the film's highly anticipated sequel "Disenchanted"! The actress told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her 12-year-old daughter Aviana has given the new movie her seal of approval after she found the original a little disorienting as a young girl! "She thought I was acting very silly and didn't understand why I was running around in the big white dress. We accidentally caught it on the TV early one morning," Amy recalled. "I think she asked me to turn the channel, if I'm being honest," she added. Amy's "Disenchanted" co-stars Maya Rudolph and Gabriella Baldacchino also told Access what it was like joining the beloved film series. "Disenchanted" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 18.

