Main Content

Amy Adams Reveals Daughter's Surprising Reaction To Seeing 'Enchanted' For The First Time

CLIP11/13/22

Fifteen years after "Enchanted," Amy Adams is transforming into Giselle again for the film's highly anticipated sequel "Disenchanted"! The actress told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that her 12-year-old daughter Aviana has given the new movie her seal of approval after she found the original a little disorienting as a young girl! "She thought I was acting very silly and didn't understand why I was running around in the big white dress. We accidentally caught it on the TV early one morning," Amy recalled. "I think she asked me to turn the channel, if I'm being honest," she added. Amy's "Disenchanted" co-stars Maya Rudolph and Gabriella Baldacchino also told Access what it was like joining the beloved film series. "Disenchanted" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 18.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Amy Adams, celebrity, entertainment, Enchanted, disenchanted, maya rudolph, movies
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.