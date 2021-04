Also available on the nbc app

Amy Adams had quite the hairdo while filming "Hillbilly Elegy"! The actress told All Access' Zuri Hall all about the wig she donned as part of her dramatic transformation for the Ron Howard film. Plus, Amy's co-star Glenn Close shared details about how she got into character as Mamaw Vance. "Hillbilly Elegy" is streaming now on Netflix.

Appearing: