Amy Adams Beams With Husband And 9-Year-Old Daughter In Rare Family Outing

Amy Adams beamed alongside her husband and daughter in a rare family outing. The six-time Oscar nominee stepped out with hubby Darren Le Gallo and their 9-year-old, Aviana, in West Hollywood on Jan. 10 in honor of Darren's new art exhibit, "From Destruction." The trio doesn't make public appearances together often, as Amy and Darren typically keep Aviana away from the spotlight, but the 45-year-old has been open about the joy she feels watching her grow up with such a hands-on dad.

