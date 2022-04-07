Also available on the nbc app

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are back in character and sharing a "true loves kiss" for the "Enchanted" sequel. The pair was spotted locking lips while on the set for "Disenchanted" in New York City on Tuesday. In the snaps, the 45-year-old actress who plays Giselle, wore a floral-print shirt and skirt with a red belt for the scene with the 54-year-old actor, who plays her love interest, Robert, in the film.

