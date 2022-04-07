Main Content

Amy Adams And Patrick Dempsey Share 'A True Loves Kiss' On Set Of 'Disenchanted' In New York City

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are back in character and sharing a "true loves kiss" for the "Enchanted" sequel. The pair was spotted locking lips while on the set for "Disenchanted" in New York City on Tuesday. In the snaps, the 45-year-old actress who plays Giselle, wore a floral-print shirt and skirt with a red belt for the scene with the 54-year-old actor, who plays her love interest, Robert, in the film.

