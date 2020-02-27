Also available on the NBC app

It was just over a week ago that Dr. Amie Harwick, a famed sex therapist and former fiancé of Drew Carey, was found dead at her Hollywood home. All Access spoke to two of Amie's friends, Robert Coshland and Dr. Hernando Chaves, about their late loved one and the struggles she faced with her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who has been arrested and charged with her murder. "She lived with fear: even though she was strong and taking over the world and conquering the obstacles professionally and personally, she was still living in this anxiety that she carried with her," Hernando told Access.

